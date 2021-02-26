Jayson Tatum Disagrees With Danny Ainge’s Take On Celtics Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are reeling, but Jayson Tatum has not lost faith in his team.

The Celtics continue to flounder after a hot start to the 2020-21 NBA season. Boston as of Friday owns a 15-17 record on the campaign and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. This, quite frankly, is inexcusable for a team that was within two wins of the NBA Finals five months ago.

Celtics players, coaches and executives — to their credit — have faced these recent struggles head-on. Arguably no one in the organization has been more forthright than Danny Ainge. Boston’s president of basketball operations recently expressed his belief that the C’s, as currently constituted, are not a championship-caliber team.

Tatum, however, still views Boston as a legitimate contender.

“Obviously people might disagree, especially how we’ve been lately,”: Tatum told Boston.com’s Tom Westerholm. “But I know what we’re capable of. I don’t think talent is the issue. I think we’re just kind of in a slump right now, and obviously, we don’t have time to relax. We’ve got to figure it out. But I believe in myself. I believe in the guys in that locker room to do what it takes.”

You really can’t expect Tatum to say anything else, even if deep down the two-time All-Star believes Boston still is a piece or two away from being among the league’s best. Given Tatum’s standing within the team, even hinting at waving the white flag with the second half of the season still to be played would be pretty reckless and all but surely would further complicate Boston’s issues.

But it’s now time for Tatum, as well as running mate Jaylen Brown, to walk the walk. The Celtics have time to turn things around, but there needs to be a heightened sense of urgency from here on out.

