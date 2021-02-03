Brad Stevens ‘Has No Problem’ Playing Jayson Tatum At Point Guard While Shorthanded

If there’s ever going to be a silver lining, you have to have a cloudy day.

And the Boston Celtics are going to have to weather quite the storm on a long West Coast road trip this week without some key ballhandlers.

But if you can take any positives from the Boston Celtics temporarily being without Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard while starting point guard Kemba Walker continues his minutes restriction, let it be that other players are about to get a lot more touches.

Before the first game of that stretch against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, coach Brad Stevens reveled that Jeff Teague and Tremont Waters will be looked on to step up at the 1 while Boston is thin at the position.

And even better than that, is we could see Celtics star wing Jayson Tatum running the point, too.