Tom Brady Merchandise Garners Record Sales Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady merchandise tends to sell well on a regular basis. But it’s flying off shelves ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Fanatics on Tuesday reported Brady as its best-selling NFL player ever in the two weeks between the conference championship games and the big game, per ESPN.

Brady merch sales also are twice what they were after the New England Patriots’ 2018 AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took just three days to reach 2018’s total sales, too.

Believe it or not, the Northeast remains one of Brady’s biggest markets.

Boston has fluctuated between the third- and fourth-ranked market for Brady merch, while New York has leaped to second, per the report.