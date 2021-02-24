Bruins Lines, Pairings In Practice With Jeremy Lauzon Among Those Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are starting to piece things together in the back end.

With Jeremy Lauzon expected to be out for about four weeks, the Bruins, already down Matt Grzelcyk, are running thin on backend depth.

So when they hit the ice for a full team practice Wednesday, there was some good news and bad news.

The good news was Jakub Zboril was back, bumping up to the second pairing with Brandon Carlo. With Lauzon out, Urho Vaakanainen was on the top duo with Charlie McAvoy.

However, Kevan Miller’s knee has been acting up, and he will not travel with the Bruins to New York at first. As a result, John Moore and Connor Clifton formed the third pairing.

Here’s how the Bruins lined up Wednesday, per the team.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Greg McKegg–Karson Kuhlman

Urho Vaakanainen–Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Callum Booth

The Bruins will face the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

