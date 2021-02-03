Celtics Notes: Kemba Walker Bounces Back Vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors never let Boston get more than a couple points of separation though the first three frames, but the Celtics saved a fourth-quarter run for inside the final 10 minutes of the game.

With 6:48 left in the final frame, Jayson Tatum hit a go-ahead 3-pointer that gave them some momentum. After a Steph Curry basket on the other side to tie it up, the Celtics scored 10 unanswered points capped off by a hard drive and dunk from Jaylen Brown at the four-minute mark.

From there, everything else fell on the defense, as Boston didn’t score another field goal in the game but the team still managed to pull out a 111-107 win that showed a lot of heart.

“I thought our guys found a way to win and it was really encouraging,” Stevens said. “We played a good fourth quarter after they cut it to one heading in there.”

The defense’s ability to hold the Warriors down the stretch was promising, though it’s a typical point of contention with this team. Kemba Walker’s show start back has been concerning, too, but he put some more things at ease on Tuesday.

Both of those plays mentioned, the Tatum triple and the Jaylen jam, came off plays assisted by Kemba Walker.

His 19 points, seven rebounds and five total assists don’t really do justice to the bounceback game he had.

“I’m not perfect, I wish I was. But after tough ones you just have to find a way to bounce back,” Walker said after the game. “That’s what this league is all about. That’s what this game is all about. You can never keep your head down, it’s a long season. So many games and possibilities of me having more like that, so I just want to stay positive as best as I can.

“I just wanted to come out and be aggressive and do what I can to help us get the win.”

He certainly did that much. Whether he’ll have the same opportunity to do that again tomorrow is to be determined, as coach Brad Stevens and Walker aren’t sure of what the point guard’s availability will be determined by the Celtics medical staff.

Regardless, he needed this game. Stevens could tell he was itching for it.

“His spirit was really good,” Stevens said of Walker. “You could tell he was waiting for another chance to play. I thought he did a good job. No turnovers, five assists, obviously he scored the ball. I’m sure he would say he would have liked to have shot it better but he looked good. And the other thing is it’s hard to score the ball at an efficient rate if you’re the one that’s assigned to Curry at the start of the game because you’re flying all over the place and you’re just not comfortable, because Curry keeps you uncomfortable all night long.”

Fair point.

Here are a few more takeaways and observations from Boston’s win over Golden State:

— Walker wasn’t the only player who really was due for a good game.

Tristan Thompson had his best offensive game as a Celtic, dropping 13 points and eight rebounds Tuesday, while Daniel Theis recorded eight points and 11 rebounds, a drive to an assist, steal and block across the board.

Receiving paise from all his teammates, Grant Williams came off the bench to get 15 points with four rebounds.

“Tristan did a good job on the glass, Grant did a good job on the glass, Theis had a couple big rebounds so that’s what you have to do when the other team goes small,” Stevens said.

“One of the things you have to do is punish them on the glass because if you don’t they’ll win the other battles.”

The Celtics out-rebounded the Warriors 51-36 during the game.

— Say what you will about the Golden State Warriors’ being shorthanded in their game against the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry is still going to keep his team in it if he’s on the court.

Curry had a ridiculous 36-point performance with 11 rebounds that was two assists shy of a double-double.

“Obviously he still has a great game,” Walker said on Tuesday after having guarded Curry. “Steph is one of the best players in the world, man. He’s an incredible player with an incredible shot and just overall way he plays the game.”

— The road trip continues Wednesday as Boston heads to Sacramento to face the Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images