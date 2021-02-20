Golden Knights-Avalanche Lake Tahoe Game Delayed After First Period

The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche had their game in Lake Tahoe on Saturday suspended after weather conditions impacted the ice surface.
The game will resume in the second period at 12 a.m. ET time.
The poor ice conditions were a result of heavy sunlight shining over the rink with limited cloud coverage.
“The plan is simply that we concluded after consulting with our ice makers and both teams, that we didn’t think it was safe or appropriate to continue this game at this time,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the NBC broadcast.
The Knights and Avalanche finished the first period with Colorado holding a 1-0 lead before the game was discontinued.
“We’ve done over 30 outdoor games. This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day,” Bettman added on the NBC broadcast.
The Bruins-Flyers game in Lake Tahoe on Sunday has been postponed from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET as well.
That decision, Bettman explained on NBC, was made Saturday morning. That too was made due to the expected lack of cloud coverage and how it is thought to impact Sunday conditions.