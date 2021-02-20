Golden Knights-Avalanche Lake Tahoe Game Delayed After First Period

NESN Logo Sign In

The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche had their game in Lake Tahoe on Saturday suspended after weather conditions impacted the ice surface.

The game will resume in the second period at 12 a.m. ET time.

The poor ice conditions were a result of heavy sunlight shining over the rink with limited cloud coverage.

“The plan is simply that we concluded after consulting with our ice makers and both teams, that we didn’t think it was safe or appropriate to continue this game at this time,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the NBC broadcast.

The Knights and Avalanche finished the first period with Colorado holding a 1-0 lead before the game was discontinued.