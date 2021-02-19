Kyle Palmieri Rips First Two Goals Of Season As Bruins Fall To Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Palmieri seemed to break out of his mini slump Thursday.

The New Jersey Devils winger entered Thursday clash with the Boston Bruins still searching for his first goal of 2021 and came away with it and more.

Palmieri was a thorn in the Bruins’ side all night as he netted his first two goals of the season in the second period, including a shorthanded finish.

The Bruins scratched and clawed their way back late, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Devils came away with the 3-2 win.

For more on the loss and Palmieri’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images