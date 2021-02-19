Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Vague Update On David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unclear just how serious (or not serious) David Krejci’s injury is.

Krejci skated in one shift that lasted just nine seconds in the second period before being ruled out for the remainder of the 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update on the center.

“Lower-body, that’s all I’ve got,” Cassidy said.

It’s unclear what Krejci’s status is for Boston’s game in Lake Tahoe against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

If Krejci is unable to go, Cassidy mentioned potentially calling up Jack Studnicka or Greg McKegg.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images