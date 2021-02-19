Mike Vrabel Confirms Titans Have Discussed J.J. Watt Following Release

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt is on the move.

But where will he go next?

Obviously, that part still is up in the air. But the former Houston Texans defensive lineman definitely has sparked plenty of interest since being released by the team, per his request.

The Tennessee Titans were among several teams rumored to have an eye on Watt. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Thursday during a Q&A with season ticket holders.

The subject arose when Vrabel was asked about the risk and reward regarding Watt’s current situation.

“When you go into free agency, there’s a lot of things about player acquisition that go into it: What is best for your football team?” Vrabel said, via team reporter Jim Wyatt. “Cost is also a part of it. The fit is a part of it, and then the need. … You mentioned J.J. Watt, and there will be other veteran players that become available that we’ll have discussions on, and we have had discussions on J.J. Watt. … There’s a lot of things that go into bringing in free agents, certainly ones that are past 30 or in the back half of their career. Those are all things that you wage and determine.”

The plot thickens.

