MLB Writer Predicts Red Sox Star To Be Team’s Only All-Star In 2021

Which Boston Red Sox star will shine brightest in the first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season?

ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicted Friday Xander Bogaerts would be the Red Sox’s lone representative at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Friday. Schoenfield reckons Bogaerts will be a reserve shortstop on the American League squad, with Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa starting the game and the Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson being the other backup at the position.

“Bogaerts makes it on merit but also as Boston’s only representative, beating out Gleyber Torres (he’ll bounce back) and Bo Bichette, although we are all excited to see what he can do over a full season,” Schoenfield wrote.

Boagerts was an All-Star in 2016 and 2019, and it’s no stretch to predict he’ll be one again in 2021. After all, outlets like the MLB Network consider him to be the third-best shortstop in the game right now.

However, Boston’s roster includes other potential All-Stars such as J.D. Martinez, who has played in the midsummer classic three times and Rafael Devers, who has shown more than enough potential to appear in the showcase game at some point in the not-too-distant future.

