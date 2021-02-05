Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Out, Payton Pritchard Available Vs. Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t all bad news when the Boston Celtics released their injury report Friday, but it wasn’t all good news, either.

Jaylen Brown, who’s dealing with left knee soreness, will not play against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced. The guard was listed as questionable Thursday.

Brown’s ailment is a bit of a surprise, especially considering he showed no sign of injury during the Celtics’ loss to the Sacramento Kings. He also was on the court when the final buzzer sounded.

Payton Pritchard, however, will be available for the first time since suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The rookie sensation will be a welcome addition back to the bench after averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 assists before going down with injury.