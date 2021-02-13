NESN Logo Sign In

“The Great American Race” will take place Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, and you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site is encouraging racing fans to predict six questions including four head-to-head matchups in our “Daytona 500 Challenge” before the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season opener.

Questions will include:

1. Brad Keselowski vs. Kevin Harvick

2. Ryan Blaney vs. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin vs. Chase Elliot

4. Kyle Busch vs. Aric Almirola

5. Outright winner

Tiebreaker: Where will Ryan Blaney finish?

Sign up now for a chance to win a $25 prize from ’47 Brands online store. All picks are due before Sunday’s race, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click here to play ‘Daytona 500 Challenge’

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images