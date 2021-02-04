NFL Rumors: Eagles Getting Calls On Carson Wentz; One Team Linked To QB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia Eagles might not trade Carson Wentz this offseason, but if they decide they want to move the quarterback, it appears there will be suitors.

After getting benched for Jalen Hurts in the final weeks of Philly’s disappointing 2020 season, Wentz’s time with the Eagles looked close to done. But though Hurts showed positive flashes at times, he wasn’t consistent enough to be the clear-cut starter next season.

So though Wentz might stick around, the Eagles are getting calls on him, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say that teams have begun calling the Eagles on their former starter Wentz, plotting a roadmap for a potential trade as teams get closer to the start of the league year,” Rapoport wrote.

“The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz — and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021 under new coach Nick Sirianni — but they did field the calls and discussed the issue. GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different.”

One team already is linked to him, too: The Indianapolis Colts, with whom he’s been connected before.

“As for teams interested in Wentz, the Colts are always linked to him because of their need at QB and because of coach Frank Reich,” Rapoport indicated. “They will call on all the available passers this offseason. There are others.”

The problem the Eagles might have is the fact that seemingly every team in the NFL is trying to trade their quarterback. Thus far, the supply far outweighs the demand — especially for an underperforming quarterback with a big contract.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images