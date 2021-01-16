Carson Wentz Rumors: Eagles Hinting At QB’s Future During Coach Interviews

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be sharing some Carson Wentz state secrets during coaching interviews.

After canning Doug Pederson, the Eagles are in pursuit for a new coach, all while their quarterback situation is in a state of flux. For a long time, Wentz has been the guy, but he’s regressed while Jalen Hurts showed promising flashes late in the season.

That’s led many to speculate Wentz would be moved this offseason — though others were more skeptical. But according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are maintaining in their head coaching interviews that they plan on keeping Wentz around.

If the Eagles actually made the quarterback available, he’d be arguably the best quarterback on the market this offseason — even after he’s come off some rough seasons.

But, for now, it seems like gauging his market might not be firmly in the plans.