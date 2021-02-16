NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers reportedly are willing to go all in for Deshaun Watson.

And when we say all in, we mean all in.

Carolina has been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Watson, who appears to have no interest in ever wearing a Houston Texans uniform again. During an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Panthers reporter David Newton shed light on what the franchise would be willing to include in a trade package for the superstar quarterback.

“The Panthers will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and (running back) Christian McCaffrey,” Newton said, as transcribed by 247Sports. “Owner David Tepper wants to win a Super Bowl. He’s made that clear. He understands it takes a marquee quarterback to do that. If you look at recent history, outside of (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, the quickest way to do that is to trade for a marquee quarterback and not draft one in the first round. Just ask Tampa Bay.”

The Texans probably would be able to acquire a higher pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft through a trade with sensible Watson suitors like the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins. But an offer that includes McCaffrey might be one Houston should consider. The Texans have been an abject mess over the past year, and bringing in an all-world player like McCaffrey could help the franchise get back in the good graces of their fans.

The Panthers also own the eighth overall pick this April, so the Texans potentially could land their next franchise signal-caller with that selection if it were included in the haul for Watson. All things considered, we probably shouldn’t count out Carolina in the Watson sweepstakes should Houston change course and open up the phone lines.

