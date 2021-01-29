Texans Have ‘Zero Interest’ In Trading Unhappy QB Deshaun Watson

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson are not on the same page.
The Texans on Friday recommitted to keeping Watson, one day after it was reported the QB formally requested a trade from the team.
“Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” new general manager Nick Caserio said Friday in a news conference introducing head coach David Culley. “He’s had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team. We look forward to spending more time with him this spring when we get started. We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring.”
Culley also envisions Watson playing for the Texans in 2021.
“He is a Houston Texan,” Culley said. “I want him to be a Houston Texan. The reason I’m in this position today is because I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan.”
Watson reportedly is unhappy with the Texans after he was assured he would have a say in how the franchise would move forward after firing head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. Watson reportedly was on vacation and was not informed when the Texans decided to hire Caserio.
If Watson is traded, it likely would be for multiple first-round picks. The Texans’ best course of action still is to work things out with their 25-year-old quarterback, if that’s at all possible. Watson could hold out if the Texans choose to hold onto him.
Watson signed a four-year contract extension in September that won’t even kick in until 2022.