Texans Have ‘Zero Interest’ In Trading Unhappy QB Deshaun Watson

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson are not on the same page.

The Texans on Friday recommitted to keeping Watson, one day after it was reported the QB formally requested a trade from the team.

“Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” new general manager Nick Caserio said Friday in a news conference introducing head coach David Culley. “He’s had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team. We look forward to spending more time with him this spring when we get started. We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring.”

#Texans GM Nick Caserio made sure to address the Deshaun Watson situation before the media could ask any questions. Here's the video with the full quote:pic.twitter.com/iAcmJghefp — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2021

Culley also envisions Watson playing for the Texans in 2021.