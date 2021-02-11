NESN Logo Sign In

There might be a clear frontrunner in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes should the Texans make their star quarterback available for trade.

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain early this week appeared on SportsRadio 610 in Houston to refute a report that Houston had contacted the Philadelphia Eagles about a potential Watson trade. While pouring cold water on that rumor, McClain revealed the most likely landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl selection should the Texans start listening to offers.

“They don’t call teams, teams call them,” McClain said. “They’ve told everybody they’re not trading Watson. Doesn’t mean they won’t do it eventually. I’ll guarantee you if they did, it would not be for Carson Wentz and the Eagles. They’ve said it publicly, they’ve said it privately that they are not trading Watson. So, anybody that says they called the Eagles — not true. If they trade him, it would be the Jets. So, no, they have not contacted anyone about trading Watson.”

The Jets are one of the most well-equipped teams in the NFL as it pertains to putting together a trade package for Watson. New York boasts plenty of appealing draft capital, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets also could send Sam Darnold to the Texans if Houston wanted an immediate backfill for Watson.

That said, New York undoubtedly would face competition if the Texans ultimately make Watson available. The Carolina Panthers, who reportedly made the Detroit Lions a generous offer for Matthew Stafford, are expected to make a “serious push” for Watson if Houston opens the phone lines, per a report. The Miami Dolphins also have more than enough assets to facilitate a deal for the 25-year-old signal-caller.

The contract extension Watson signed last September does contain a no-trade clause, though, so he theoretically will be able to dictate where he lands.

