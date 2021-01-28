Deshaun Watson Trade: This NFC Team Reportedly Will Make ‘Strong Push’

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors are heating up, to say the least.

Adam Schefter on Thursday reported that Watson recently submitted an official trade request to the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old, unhappy with the franchise’s leadership, holds a no-trade clause and, ultimately, control of his own destiny.

But where will Watson land?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered some insight, including one team, the Carolina Panthers, that could make a “strong push” for a Watson trade.

“Where could he go? A lot of places,” Rapoport said Thursday afternoon on NFL Network. “I would say the New York Jets would be theoretically a possibility. The Dolphins of course would be right up there. Don’t sleep on the Carolina Panthers. They are a team I’m told that is going to be aggressive in potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson. You also have the Bears. Hard to imagine the Colts will get him because they’re in the same division.”

From NFL Now: The #Texans have received plenty of calls on Deshaun Watson, and that will continue. From the #Jets to the #Bears to #Panthers, who'll make a strong push, to many others. One of the most robust trade markets we've seen. pic.twitter.com/uMpnK6iYP0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Obviously, this is a major story, one that could change the balance of power in the NFL.

Watson is coming off perhaps his best season as a pro.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images