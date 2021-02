NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie hadn’t scored a goal since Jan. 30, but that changed Friday.

The Boston Bruins forward got the scoring started in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Ritchie was able to pop the rebound past Igor Shestyorkin for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

On the board thanks to NICK R!!!!!!!!!!!TCHIE pic.twitter.com/is6GhxJIqB — NESN (@NESN) February 13, 2021

It marked No. 5 on the season for Ritchie.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images