Safe to say Boston Bruins teammates Trent Frederic and Jeremy Lauzon won’t be sending any Valentine’s Day roses to the Rangers.

Frederic, the Boston Bruins winger, first dropped the gloves with New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux after a second-period face off. Frederic’s fight followed a goal by Nick Ritchie, which gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead over the Rangers midway through the second period.

You can watch Frederic against Lemieux, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

And about seven minutes after that scrap, Lauzon dropped the gloves and exchanged pleasantries with New York’s Pavel Buchnevich. You can watch Lauzon against Buchnevich here, also courtesy of Ryan.

It was the second fight in the last two weeks for Frederic, who dropped the gloves with Washington’s Tom Wilson earlier this month, as well.

