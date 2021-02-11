Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Net With Bruins-Rangers Tied 2-2 In Third

A weird sequence happened in the third period of the Bruins’ overtime win against the Rangers.
Boston and New York were tied 2-2 in the final minutes of the game, and Tuukka Rask was seen skating toward the Bruins’ bench.
Odd, considering the Black and Gold weren’t on the power play nor down a goal.
So, what happened?
“I just had to tell something to (Jaroslav Halak) real quick,” Rask joked after the game. “I honestly thought we were down 2-1.
“… We’re in the entertainment industry, I hope people got a good laugh out of it. I sure did.”
The goalie also threw off his teammates.
“I thought we had a power play … I was a little confused,” Brad Marchand said after the game. “… I think Tuukks was trying to throw everybody off. … He’s going to catch some heat for that. … He made a lot of big saves tonight, so he gets a free pass.”
Head coach Bruce Cassidy added, jokingly: “You’d think he has access to the scoreboard. … At the end of the day, we got it squared away.”
Thankfully the gaffe didn’t turn costly.