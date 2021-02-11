Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand’s OT Winner Vs. Rangers Extends Win Streak

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS FALL BEHIND

The Rangers opened the scoring with 6:10 left in the first period when Brandon Carlo was beat by Brendan Lemieux, who got the puck to Gauthier to make it 1-0.

Boston went on the power play two minutes later when Chris Kreider was whistled for tripping, but New York’s penalty kill remained strong and killed off its 16th straight.

Each team went into the second with six shots apiece.

B’S TIE IT

The Rangers had a chance to double their lead on the power play when Craig Smith was called for slashing. It looked as if that was going to happen, but Rask made arguably his best save of the season to keep it a one-goal game.

Wagner then stole the puck from Artemi Panarin at the offensive blue line, beat him down the ice and scored the game-tying, shorthanded goal.

Boston held an 18-14 shot advantage after 40 minutes of play.

TIED AFTER 60

Jake DeBrusk appeared to give Boston a 2-1 lead, but after a brief review, it was ruled the puck never completely crossed the line.

It was dang close.

Rask, as he had been all game, was dominant between the pipes to keep the game knotted at 1-1.

Bjork gave the B’s a 2-1 lead after winning a puck battle with Jacob Trouba before hammering home a pass from DeBrusk.

But the lead didn’t last long, as Rooney scored just two minutes later despite what looked like what should have been a high-stick call.

New York went on the power play with 6:58 to go when David Krejci was called for a trip, but the B’s kill was successful.

And this one needed overtime to decide the winner.

MARCHAND ENDS IT

It took just 36 seconds into overtime for the Bruins to win when Marchand found himself on a breakaway to extend the B’s win streak to four games.

UP NEXT

The Bruins play their second game against the Rangers on Friday night. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

