NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec started his 2021 campaign in just about the best possible way.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman hit his first home run of the season during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Dalbec sent a two-out blast to 408 feet and over the right-center fence.

Check it out:

Red Sox baseball is back and Dalbec's hittin' dingers!



First hit, run and home run for the Red Sox this spring training. pic.twitter.com/JBCCGNhES3 — NESN (@NESN) February 28, 2021

It gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Red Sox ultimately lost to the Twins 7-6.

Dalbec is sure to see an increased role and could even be a X-factor this season after playing 23 games in Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He tallied eight home runs on 21 hits with a .263 batting average.

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images