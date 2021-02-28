Bobby Dalbec started his 2021 campaign in just about the best possible way.
The Boston Red Sox first baseman hit his first home run of the season during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.
The 25-year-old Dalbec sent a two-out blast to 408 feet and over the right-center fence.
Check it out:
It gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Red Sox ultimately lost to the Twins 7-6.
Dalbec is sure to see an increased role and could even be a X-factor this season after playing 23 games in Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He tallied eight home runs on 21 hits with a .263 batting average.