NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Wagner was not about to let the New York Rangers double their lead on the Boston Bruins.

Boston found itself down 1-0 in the second period of Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden, and the Rangers had a prime opportunity to extend it on a power play that sent Craig Smith to the box for slashing.

But Wagner stole the puck from Artemi Panarin at the offensive blue line, went down the ice and beat goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to make it 1-1.

Check it out:

The goal marked the second of the season for Wagner.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images