The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a good time on Wednesday at their Super Bowl LV victory boat parade.

And the drinks certainly were flowing.

Videos surfaced all day long from the giant party, with players and coaches alike pretty intoxicated. Quarterback Tom Brady showed a side many have never seen before, appearing to be drunk as he was assisted on to dry land.

And there’s no debate as to what head Bruce Arians’ blood alcohol content, based on the speech he gave after the parade.

“You beat COVID, and you beat every damn team we lined up against,” Arians said, with a microphone in one and a Bud Light in the other.

Check out the entire video below. Disclaimer, Arians uses quite a bit of foul language. It’s quite funny, though.

These guys are certainly going to feel this in the morning.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images