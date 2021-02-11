NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA apparently is pleased to see its updated health and safety protocols working against the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, they’re apparently going to extend the restrictions through the All-Star break.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday reported that the NBA and its Players Association have agreed to extend the strict protocols, which say players must be quarantined at home and in hotels while on road trips.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed to extend the tightened health and safety protocols — which limit interactions between traveling parties and the community — through the last game before the All-Star Break (March 5-10). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2021

In addition to quarantines, the tightened protocols include restrictions on who can visit members of team traveling parties and limits the amount of outdoor physical activity they can get.

This won’t be ideal for players and staff, certainly, who have been going stir crazy on the road.

Just recently on the Boston Celtics’ five-game road trip on the West Coast, guard Kemba Walker expressed how much “everything sucks” while being quarantined.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bronson/USA TODAY Sports Images