Why MLB Writer Believes 2021 Red Sox ‘Could Be Better Than You Think’

NESN Logo Sign In

If the 2021 Boston Red Sox contend for a spot in the Major League Baseball postseason, at least one writer won’t be shocked.

MLB.com’s David Adler included the this season’s Red Sox among teams that “could be better than you think” in the coming MLB season. Adler wrote that if Boston’s talented youngsters continue to develop toward their potential and its veterans enjoy bounce-back seasons across the board, the Red Sox should be optimistic about their chances.

“Trading Mookie Betts and plummeting to the bottom of the AL East took a lot of the shine off the Red Sox,” Adler wrote. “But Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are stars on the left side of the infield, Alex Verdugo looks like a future star in the outfield, Bobby Dalbec has 30-homer breakout potential, Franchy Cordero has intriguing tools, and Enrique Hernández and Marwin Gonzalez bring valuable versatility. If J.D. Martinez hits like J.D. Martinez again, he’s the anchor of a really strong lineup. (The Sox should still bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., though.)

“Boston’s pitching staff could be better than you think, too, with Eduardo Rodriguez returning, Nathan Eovaldi improving, Tanner Houck impressing in his debut, Adam Ottavino arriving from New York and Garrett Richards bringing electric stuff. And what if Chris Sale comes back from his Tommy John surgery at some point? That would be a nice extra boost.”

The Red Sox have experienced plenty of roster turnover during a busy offseason, and their potential lineups will look different than the ones from preceding years. Perhaps that’s why Boston is starting to intrigue MLB observers, who will be keen to see what the new-look squad is capable of achieving in 2021.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will report to the team’s facility in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday. The first full-squad workout of spring training is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, and Boston’s exhibition schedule will begin Feb. 28 against the Minnesota Twins.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 when Boston will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park and begin trying to bring bullish 2021 Red Sox predictions like these to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images