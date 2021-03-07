The outcome of the Madrid derby will factor heavily into who claims Spanish soccer’s throne.

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in a La Liga Round 26 game. Atletico Madrid is first place in La Liga’s standings with 58 points after 24 games, while Real Madrid trails its high-flying neighbor by five points and also has played one more game.

Atletico Madrid is vying for its first La Liga crown since 2014, but last month’s form — just one win in four games between Feb. 8 and Feb. 20 — has cast doubt over its title credentials. Real Madrid would love to dent Atletico Madrid’s title hopes further in the latest edition of the Madrid derby.

Here’s when and how to watch Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid in the United States:

When: Sunday, March 7, at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images