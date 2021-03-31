NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie has had a knack for scoring goals in 2021.

With the Boston Bruins staring at an early 1-0 hole Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Ritchie took it upon himself to get the Boston offense on the board with his 10th goal of the season.

Ritchie has a realistic chance of eclipsing his season career-high in goals this year. The Boston forward entered the 2021 year with a career-high of 14 goals from the 2016-17 season. But with 24 games remaining and only five goals needed, this certainly is within reach.

For more on his 10th goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images