The Boston Bruins already are thin at the blueline, and will continue to be tested Friday night.

Brandon Carlo took a high, dirty hit from Tom Wilson during the first period of Boston’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Carlo remained down for several minutes before being helped off the ice. There was no penalty on the call.

The Bruins announced during first intermission that Carlo would not return to the game.

UPDATE: Brandon Carlo (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2021

