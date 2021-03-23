NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unclear if the Boston Bruins will play Thursday, but there is optimism surrounding the game.

Boston is scheduled to host the New York Islanders at TD Garden — the first home game the B’s will have fans in the stands. As of Tuesday night, the game still is a go.

General manager Don Sweeney revealed Monday he was hopeful the Bruins would return to practice this week, and head coach Bruce Cassidy reiterated as much Tuesday when he met with the media.

Cassidy revealed the Bruins will undergo one more round of COVID-19 testing Wednesday morning. The players who return negative tests will be allowed to practice, something Cassidy expects to happen.

David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly are the five players who have been in the NHL’s health and safety protocols, and remained on the list Tuesday. Kuraly tested positive for the virus and will not be available Thursday.

The Bruins have had their last two games postponed, but if all goes smoothly Wednesday, they will be back on the ice in front of fans Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images