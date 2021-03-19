NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had themselves a night Thursday.

After taking down the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Boston maintained their momentum as they smothered the Buffalo Sabres on the road, 4-1.

Greg McKegg, Jake DeBrusk, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak all found the back of the net for Boston in the big win and Jaroslav Halak continued to shine between the pipes with 21 saves on the night.

To hear what head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say about the big win, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images