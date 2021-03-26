Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics on Friday night will try to earn a split of their two-game series with the Bucks.

Boston mounted a furious comeback in Wednesday night’s contest at Fiserv Forum, but Daniel Theis’ game-winner attempt rimmed out as time expired. Milwaukee’s victory marked its 13th in its last 14 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. currently own the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, while the C’s sit in eighth.

Here’s how to watch Friday’s Celtics-Bucks game online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images