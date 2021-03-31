Hirokazu Sawamura Already Learned Simple Lesson From Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora has a simple thing he wants Hirokazu Sawamura to do.

Stop apologizing.

Sawamura, at 32-years-old, is about to pitch in his first Major League season after spending the entirety of his career playing in his native Japan. A right-handed reliever with a fastball that lives in the mid- to upper-90s, he figures to be an important part of the Boston Red Sox bullpen.

But in a bumpy Grapefruit League appearance, Cora came out to pull Sawamura, who for now he is calling “Kaz” and not “Hiro”. As the reliever gave his manager the ball, he apologized.

That allowed for as teaching point from Cora.