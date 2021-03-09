Here’s Your First Look At Hirokazu Sawamura Pitching For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Hirokazu Sawamura has thrown his first non-bullpen pitches as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The hard-throwing Japanese reliever, signed in mid-February, struck out three of four batters faced Tuesday in a simulated outing. Sawamura whiffed Marcus Wilson, Josh Ockimey and Gilberto Jimenez and also induced a popup from Christian Vazquez.

Here are some highlights, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham and NESN’s Tom Caron:

Sawamura with the strikeout. Pretty nasty pitch. pic.twitter.com/9G9lKcrU7y — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 9, 2021

All eyes on Hirokazu Sawamura this morning in Fort Myers. Struck out three of the four hitters he faced.

(🎥: @Steve_DaSilva ). #RedSox pic.twitter.com/u3ApJGfXUZ — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) March 9, 2021

Another strikeout for Sawamura. He faced four hitters, K’d three of them. Other was a pop to left. 17 pitches, 13 strikes. Vázquez popped up. Ockimey, Wilson and Jimenez struck out. pic.twitter.com/1I0paBRq5E — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 9, 2021

Sawamura, whose spring training was delayed due to mandated COVID-19 screening, previously threw 23 pitches in a bullpen session. It’s unclear when he could see his first game action.

What kind of role Sawamura ultimately has with the Red Sox remains to be seen. However, given his impressive stuff and success in Japan, it’s entirely possible the 32-year-old sees high-leverage innings as the 2021 season progresses.

