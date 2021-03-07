Jarren Duran Humbled By Alex Cora’s Grady Sizemore Comparison

He's not letting it get to his head, either

by

For most athletes, being compared to one of the greats can be a humbling experience.

Jarren Duran just found out Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently compared his game to that of Grady Sizemore’s. That’s a pretty big compliment, to say the least.

The 24-year-old outfield prospect doesn’t want to let a comment like that blow his ego out of proportion, though. Sure, it’s “kind of a big deal,” but he’s got plenty of growing left to do, too.

“I try not to compare myself to guys like that because they’ve done so many great things and I haven’t done anything yet,” Duran told reporters Saturday, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I can’t put myself next to them because they’ve done such great things and played in the big leagues. I haven’t done any of that yet.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images

