Jarren Duran Humbled By Alex Cora’s Grady Sizemore Comparison

For most athletes, being compared to one of the greats can be a humbling experience.

Jarren Duran just found out Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently compared his game to that of Grady Sizemore’s. That’s a pretty big compliment, to say the least.

The 24-year-old outfield prospect doesn’t want to let a comment like that blow his ego out of proportion, though. Sure, it’s “kind of a big deal,” but he’s got plenty of growing left to do, too.

“I try not to compare myself to guys like that because they’ve done so many great things and I haven’t done anything yet,” Duran told reporters Saturday, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I can’t put myself next to them because they’ve done such great things and played in the big leagues. I haven’t done any of that yet.”

Well said.