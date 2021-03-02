Cardinals’ J.J. Watt ‘Excited To Get Started’ Upon Landing In Arizona

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt officially has switched cities.

The All-Pro defensive lineman agreed to a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and he already made the trip out west.

Here’s a look at him exiting the plane after landing in the Grand Canyon State:

"The one thing I can promise you is I'm gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud."@JJWatt has arrived in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Kyy28GZDhM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 2, 2021

Watt explained that he was “very excited” to join the Cardinals and pleased with his interactions with the team thus far.

“I’m excited to get started,” Watt said, via the team. “I’m very excited to get started, get to work, get to know the people of Arizona and go to work to try and win a championship.

“And the one thing I can promise you is I’m going to work my ass off every single day to make you proud and I’m very proud to be a part of the Bird Gang and the Red Sea. So, let’s go.”

And with that, a new era begins.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images