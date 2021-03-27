John Moore Done For Season After Having Hip Arthroscopy, Labral Repair

NESN Logo Sign In

The season effectively is over for John Moore.

The Boston Bruins defenseman elected to have a hip arthroscopy and labral repair, which comes with a recovery time of 5-6 months, the team announced. With the postseason set to end by mid-July, Moore’s season is over.

Moore underwent the procedure, which Dr. Bryan Kelly performed, on Monday at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

It has been a tough season for Moore, who has dealt with a few minor injuries throughout the campaign and been healthy scratched for stretches, as well. The 30-year-old left-shot blueliner will finish his campaign having played five games, posting two assists.

