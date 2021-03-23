MLB Odds: Seven Red Sox Prop Bets Worth Considering In 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to go shopping for Boston Red Sox season long prop bets.

Given the explosion of the sports betting landscape over the last few years, we’re seeing more and more bettable options across the American markets. And while I think the best way to bet the Sox is to go “Over” their season win total, I found seven other ways to wager on Boston baseball.

Alex Cora +1200 AL Manager of the Year (DraftKings)

The narrative almost writes itself. If the Sox exceed expectations and make the postseason, it will be hard for writers to ignore the ascension of a baseball team that many pundits have predicted to finish fourth in the American League East. Cora’s ability to manage the room and relate with his players is more impactful than people think. Of course, this award is usually aligned with team success. It’ll take 90 wins to make it a reality, but stranger things have happened.

Red Sox -120 to win more games than Cubs (DraftKings)

Even Theo Epstein knew it was time to dip out. The Cubs’ championship window is all but slammed shut after the subtractions of Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Kyle Schwarber. And others could soon follow. Kris Bryant is reportedly on the trading block and Anthony Rizzo has been waiting forever for a long term commitment. Odds are good that you could only name one starter in Chicago’s rotation without looking. It could get real ugly in Wrigleyville.

Red Sox +275 to make playoffs (DraftKings)

Why not?

Bobby Dalbec +2000 to win AL ROY (FanDuel)

Dalbec might only hit .220, but if he crushes 30 homers, the buzz will certainly build. Scouts really believe in the raw power and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier recently told NESN After Hours that he was amazed at how easy Dalbec makes it seem to drive baseballs out of ballparks.

Xander Bogaerts +3000 to lead Majors in hits (PointsBet)

Bogaerts rapped out 190 hits in 2019 and has finished just shy of 200 three times in his career. He’ll need to break through the 200 mark to be the hits leader, but if you believe in his ceiling, this is a pretty decent bet at 30-to-1 for your money.

Xander Bogaerts +6000 to win AL MVP (Westgate SuperBook)

The Sox go as Bogaerts goes this year. It’s clearly his team now and if he plays up to his potential, it could be a really special season on Yawkey Way. Also, this number is in the 30 to 35-to-1 range across the American sportsbooks. The SuperBook in Las Vegas is giving you twice the payout to bet it with them. You’re only selling yourself short if you’re betting 30-to-1 or 35-to-1 somewhere else.

J.D. Martinez +7500 to lead Majors in homers (Circa Sports)

This one is a total flier, but it’s a bet on regression the right way for Martinez. He was adamant how tough it was to “flip the switch” and turn it on for a pandemic-shortened season. I expect Martinez to be locked in from jump street and surpass 40 homers. If he’s even in the running at the All-Star break, you could sell the ticket on PropSwap or hedge off it.

