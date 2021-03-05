I believe in natural regression and feel like we’re due for a lot more open ice and tons more scoring chances on Friday. The oddsmakers clearly agree, too. We discussed the significance of Wednesday’s B’s-Capitals total opening higher than the standard “Over-Under” of 5.5. It was the highest total of Boston’s entire season.

And even after the aforementioned 2-1 final score, guess where the books opened the total for Bruins-Capitals: Part IV?

Six.

That’s extremely telling. Bookmakers could have easily made the total 5.5 and still written plenty of money on the “Under.”

People love to react directly to what they’ve last seen and I promise you that many bettors will see that “6” again and rush to bet “Under.” It feels like a free space and we’re not going to fall into that trap.

Let’s run it back on the “Over” and bank on offensive regression the right way.

WSH-BOS Over 6 goals (-110)

RECORD: (21-12, +7.7)

Predict the Game returns to NESN on Friday night. Our first question goes live at 6:30 p.m. ET on “Bruins Face-Off Live” and throughout the night, you’ll see predictive hockey questions to answer on our broadcast. The participant who scores the most points during the B’s-Capitals game will win an autographed Charlie McAvoy sweater.

Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to create your account now.

It’s free to play and free to win!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images