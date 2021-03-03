NHL Odds: Why Capitals-Bruins Goal Total Is Highest One This B’s Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Every number tells a story in the sports betting space.

So when two sportsbooks opened their goal totals at 6.5 for Wednesday night’s battle between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, there was clearly a rhyme and reason.

The average total or “Over-Under” in the NHL odds world is 5.5 or 6. You’ll occasionally see a 5 or 6.5 depending on the teams. If the Anaheim Ducks are playing the Los Angeles Kings, there’s a solid chance you’ll see a 5. When the Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs, odds are good the total will be 6.5.

Bruins’ totals generally open and close at 5.5 in the betting market. In 19 B’s games this season, 16 totals closed at 5.5 and three closed at 5. Not a single one has closed 6 or higher, so it’s pretty interesting that the books skipped over the 6 and opened at 6.5.

Currently, the market is sitting at 6u-115 after an early wave on Under 6.5.