N’Keal Harry Rumors: Trade Market For Patriots Receiver Heating Up

A sluggish start to his NFL career is not scaring away potential N’Keal Harry suitors.

The New England Patriots wideout, who is about to enter his third NFL season, has not lived up to his first-round draft slot. And as the Patriots retool the offense — thus far reportedly agreeing to deals with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, plus wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor — it seems like Harry might be getting phased out.

Last week, it was reported that the Patriots were getting calls from other teams about Harry. And as New England goes on its free agency spending spree, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported that at least three teams are in the mix for Harry.

“With the Patriots agreeing to a deal with WR Nelson Agholor, I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade N’Keal Harry soon,” Weinfuss wrote. “There are at least three teams in the mix at the moment. More could be in soon, as well.”

Now, whether or not that means the Patriots actually will move on from the 23-year-old remains to be seen. Regardless, it sounds like the door is very much ajar for the Patriots to give the Arizona State product a fresh start elsewhere.