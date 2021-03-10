NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry could be on the move this offseason.

Teams have reached out to the New England Patriots regarding a potential trade for the third-year wide receiver, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Harry has yet to live up to his draft status as a 2018 first-round pick, catching just 45 passes on 81 targets for 414 yards and four touchdowns over his first two seasons. The 23-year-old appeared in 14 games in 2020, posting a 33-309-2 line and appearing out of sync with quarterback Cam Newton, who publicly backed Harry on multiple occasions.

Though he boasts enviable physical traits and is known for his prowess in contested-catch situations, Harry has caught just 55.6 percent of his NFL targets and ranks near the bottom of his loaded draft class — one that produced the likes of A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin — in most receiving categories.

In 22 career appearances, including one playoff game, Harry has tallied more than five catches just once and surpassed 50 receiving yards just once: an eight-catch, 72-yard performance against Seattle last September. He could benefit from a change of scenery.