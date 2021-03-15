Patriots Free Agents Tracker: Where New England Players Are Signing

More than 20 New England Patriots players entered this offseason as impending free agents. On Monday, those players can officially begin negotiating with other teams.
As NFL free agency begins and progresses, bookmark this handy tracker to keep tabs on where each Patriots free agent lands. (Note: Players cannot officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.)
C David Andrews
ST Justin Bethel: Re-signed with Patriots
S Terrence Brooks
RB Rex Burkhead
DT Adam Butler
WR Damiere Byrd
OLB Shilique Calhoun
LB Brandon Copeland
DT Carl Davis
ST Cody Davis
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
OL James Ferentz
K Nick Folk
DT Lawrence Guy
QB Brian Hoyer
CB J.C. Jackson (RFA)
FB Jakob Johnson (ERFA)
CB Jason McCourty
WR Donte Moncrief
QB Cam Newton: Re-signed with Patriots
OLB John Simon
G Joe Thuney
RB James White
DE Deatrich Wise