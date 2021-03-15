Patriots Free Agents Tracker: Where New England Players Are Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

More than 20 New England Patriots players entered this offseason as impending free agents. On Monday, those players can officially begin negotiating with other teams.

As NFL free agency begins and progresses, bookmark this handy tracker to keep tabs on where each Patriots free agent lands. (Note: Players cannot officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.)

C David Andrews

ST Justin Bethel: Re-signed with Patriots

S Terrence Brooks

RB Rex Burkhead

DT Adam Butler

WR Damiere Byrd

OLB Shilique Calhoun

LB Brandon Copeland

DT Carl Davis

ST Cody Davis

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL James Ferentz

K Nick Folk

DT Lawrence Guy

QB Brian Hoyer

CB J.C. Jackson (RFA)

FB Jakob Johnson (ERFA)

CB Jason McCourty

WR Donte Moncrief

QB Cam Newton: Re-signed with Patriots

OLB John Simon

G Joe Thuney

RB James White

DE Deatrich Wise

