NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with a ton of salary cap space, and they put a healthy dent in it with their incredibly active week.

Bill Belichick went on a shopping spree, adding guys like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matthew Judon, while re-signing guys like David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy. It’s a long list (you can see all the particulars here), but we know what you’re wondering now: How much cash is left?

A fair amount, actually.

Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap on Twitter) gave his latest breakdown.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after learning of the details of the David Andrews' deal is $25,091,949. Waiting on the deal details for Trent Brown, Justin Bethel, Ted Karras, Montravius Adams and Raekwon McMillan. — Cap Space=$25,091,949 Missing details for 5 deals (@patscap) March 20, 2021

Most of the deals not accounted for should come in relatively cheap, with the exception of maybe Brown.

Regardless, the Patriots salary cap situation is looking pretty solid. The cap is tight this year, which is why the purse strings have been tight for pretty much every team but New England. Most of the deals thus far for the Patriots have been backloaded, which gives them flexibility now, as well as in the future when the cap raises.

As for the quarterback situation, it’s unclear what the plan is. Perhaps the Patriots could go after Marcus Mariota if he’s cut, or Jimmy Garoppolo might be an option (though trading for him would significantly tighten the cap situation). The Patriots also could try to draft a quarterback, then let him compete with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in camp for the starting job.

Taking that route would obviously be cost-effective, and if said pick works out, then the Patriots would have him cheap for a few years before he was eligible for a big payday. Not having to tie up a ton of cap space in one player obviously is a good way to build sustainability.

Newton, for his part, is ready to retaliate because he hears people saying that New England has an uncertain quarterback situation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images