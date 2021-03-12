NESN Logo Sign In

What can’t this top line do?

The Bruins’ trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have really been Boston’s backbone when it’s come to scoring goals this season. And that trend continued Thursday night.

First, Pastrnak potted the game-opening goal. Then, it was Marchand who used some slick moves that allowed Bergeron to score a shorthanded goal for the 2-0 edge

Marchand absolutely undressed Pavel Buchnevich and dished the puck over to Bergeron to light the lamp.

You have to see it for yourself: