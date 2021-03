NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that didn’t take long.

David Pastrnak scored his 12th goal of the season just 4:14 into Thursday night’s game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

The forward took a beautiful one-timer just in front of the blue line, which snuck past Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev for the first goal of the game.

Check it out:

We’ll take more of that, please.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images