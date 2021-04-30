NESN Logo Sign In

Would it be Trey Lance or Mac Jones headed to the San Francisco 49ers? Well, thankfully, we finally have our answer.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Lance as the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Both Lance and Jones long had been rumored to be the 49ers pick, but it was not official until now.

It means the 49ers have both veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance among their quarterback depth chart.

Garoppolo, you may have heard, has been rumored to be on the trade market since San Francisco traded up to No. 3 overall March 26. Upon making the trade to No. 3, it was speculated the 49ers did so with Jones, the perhaps more NFL-ready option, in mind. That clearly changed course throughout recent weeks.

Garoppolo, at least at the time of the pick, remains with the 49ers. And while the 49ers reportedly were in the mix to trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, that seems like it will not come to fruition.