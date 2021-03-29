NESN Logo Sign In

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers will take Justin Fields or Trey Lance — right?

Not so fast.

Many around the NFL believe the 49ers executed last week’s trade with the Miami Dolphins with the intention of selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 3, according to draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.

Jones commonly is viewed as the fifth-best quarterback available in next month’s draft.

“The majority of people around the league believe this is for Mac Jones,” Jeremiah said on “The Athletic Football Show” podcast, which dropped Monday morning.

Jeremiah added: “Of the people that you would want to believe and put your faith in, the overwhelming majority of them believe this is going to be Mac Jones with that pick. So that’s what’s so shocking.”

Jeremiah later revealed that the Carolina Panthers have strong interest in taking Jones at No. 8, thus fueling San Francisco’s desire for moving up to No. 3.

Whether the 49ers wind up taking Jones in the draft remains to be seen. So, too, does whether all of this will result in the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo, whom many believe is coveted by the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images