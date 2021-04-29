Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Expected Trade To This Team Before NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers might have a few bags already packed — no pun intended.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources, that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to Green Bay.
Other reports since have added fuel to the fire, including one from Trey Wingo, formerly of ESPN, who heard from sources that the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason but then backed off, creating a “bleep show” between the sides.
According to Wingo, Rodgers told the Packers within the last week that — trade or no trade — he’s not returning to Green Bay.
That’s not all.
There were some rumblings Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers offered the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as part of a trade package for Rodgers, which the Packers rebuffed. A league source since has told ProFootballTalk that Rodgers wanted Green Bay to accept San Francisco’s offer.
In fact, sources told Wingo that Rodgers, as of Wednesday night, was convinced he was being traded to the 49ers.
Of course, the Niners aren’t the only team to watch if a Rodgers bidding war truly breaks out. A source told PFT that Rodgers’ wish list, as of Wednesday night, included three franchises.
The NFL draft is scheduled to kick off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with Round 1, and it’s safe to say the Rodgers trade rumors have added an extra layer of intrigue to the event. And it’s fitting, too, as the Packers stole headlines during last year’s draft by trading up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love, perhaps Rodgers’ successor in Green Bay if the sides part ways in the coming days.
Rodgers, 37, is coming off an MVP season with the Packers in which he threw for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. Green Bay lost to Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.