Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Expected Trade To This Team Before NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers might have a few bags already packed — no pun intended.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources, that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to Green Bay.

Other reports since have added fuel to the fire, including one from Trey Wingo, formerly of ESPN, who heard from sources that the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason but then backed off, creating a “bleep show” between the sides.

According to Wingo, Rodgers told the Packers within the last week that — trade or no trade — he’s not returning to Green Bay.

That’s not all.

There were some rumblings Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers offered the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as part of a trade package for Rodgers, which the Packers rebuffed. A league source since has told ProFootballTalk that Rodgers wanted Green Bay to accept San Francisco’s offer.